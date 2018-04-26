Percona Offers New Services and Software Products to Help Organizations Achieve Performant, Durable Database Environments

Percona's Expertise in Platform as a Service, Database as a Service and More Enables Administrators to Ensure Optimal Performance While Shifting Focus to More Strategic Tasks

RALEIGH, N.C., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona (http://www.percona.com/), the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, and other open source database solutions and services, announced (https://www.percona.com/blog/2018/04/24/percona-new-services-and-software-for-performant-durable-database-environments) new services and software products, including a new Percona DBA service, new support tiers, and the general availability of Percona Server for MongoDB 3.6, the latest version of Percona's free, enhanced, drop-in replacement for the MongoDB Community Edition.

As open source databases are now standard in the enterprise, mission-critical data workloads, whether on-premises or in the cloud, require expert DBAs for architectural decisions, performance tuning, security compliance, and query optimization, as well as monitoring and alert response. Percona has helped thousands of customers achieve better performance, better cost savings and better ROI by ensuring optimal performance while letting DBAs shift their focus to improving applications and better supporting their business.

Organizations are increasingly looking to deploy these open source databases in public cloud environments to benefit from the flexibility, scalability and economics of cloud deployments. Today's announcements reflect Percona's commitment to making it easier for organizations to take advantage of the cloud by providing comprehensive support for migrating open source databases to the cloud and providing support and DBA services specifically designed for the evolving role of database administrators.

Percona DBA Service

Percona DBA Service is a flexible managed database service that offers a guaranteed set of scheduled, proactive deliverables. With the collective experience of a global team of experts to manage high performance relational database environments in on-premises and cloud environments, Percona DBA Service provides performance tuning, growth planning, security assessments, health monitoring and reporting, 24x7x365 responsive services, business continuity reviews and more.

Cloud services like Amazon Aurora, Amazon RDS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure are easy to set up, operate and scale, and provide cost-efficient and resizable capacity while automating time-consuming administrative tasks. However, mission-critical databases deployed in DBaaS environments still require important architectural decisions, performance tuning, security compliance and query optimization, as well as monitoring and alert response. Percona DBA Service for Amazon Aurora, Amazon RDS (https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services/percona-dba-service-amazon-aurora-rds), Google Cloud (https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services/percona-dba-service-google-cloud) and Microsoft Azure (https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services/percona-dba-service-microsoft-azure) offer peace of mind that the database architecture is being proactively managed and improved.

New Support Tiers

Percona's new Essential, Standard and Premium Support tiers provide unbiased, comprehensive, responsive and cost-effective database subscriptions for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB and PostgreSQL open source databases. Available 24x7x365, Percona Support helps organizations navigate complexity and mitigate risks using best-of-breed open source software, avoiding vendor lock-in.

In addition, Percona is launching new DBaaS-focused support tiers that align with the changing role of database administrators who manage cloud environments. These administrators require less support for the routine management of operational tasks that are automated in the cloud, allowing Percona to reduce costs while still providing unbiased consultative support services to help customers properly configure their instances, improve schemas, tune queries, diagnose problems, benefit from additional database features, and ultimately get more out of their deployments.

The new support tiers will be available starting July 1, 2018.

Percona Server for MongoDB 3.6.

Percona has announced the general availability of Percona Server for MongoDB 3.6 (https://www.percona.com/blog/2018/04/24/percona-server-for-mongodb-3-6-3-1-1-is-now-available), the latest version of the company's free, enhanced, drop-in replacement for MongoDB Community Edition. Percona Server for MongoDB 3.6 contains all the new features introduced in MongoDB Community Edition 3.6, including:

Retryable writes, which ensures data is written to the database even after a network error occurs

Causal consistency, which allows reliable reads from secondary nodes

Security enhancements, including improved network listening and more restrictive access controls

Aggregation and array improvements, for greater querying flexibility

With more than 300,000 downloads, Percona Server for MongoDB provides all the cost and agility benefits of free, proven open source software, along with practical enterprise features. The greater security, reliability and flexibility of Percona Server for MongoDB 3.6 makes it ideal for running the document-based NoSQL MongoDB database in production environments to support product catalogs, online shopping carts, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, mobile/social apps and more.

Quotes

Peter Zaitsev, (http://www.percona.com/about-us/our-team/peter-zaitsev/) Co-founder and CEO of Percona

"Mission-critical database workloads require expertise to ensure resources are being used to their best advantage to obtain the highest possible application performance. Percona is expanding and evolving our offerings to ensure organizations have a hands-on partner, with enterprise-ready products, tools and services, to ensure a consistently performing and durable database environment."

