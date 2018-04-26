

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) reported 2018 first quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $291 million or $0.57 per share, up from $239 million or $0.47 per share in the same period in 2017.



GAAP and ongoing earnings were higher as a result of increased electric and natural gas margins (excluding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) which reflect favorable weather compared to last year, timing of operating and maintenance expenses and an increased allowance for funds used during construction, partially offset by higher depreciation and interest expenses.



Total operating revenues were $2.951 billion compared to $2.946 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share and revenues of $2.96 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



