

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $34.98 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $40.40 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69.76 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $564.92 million from $550.61 million last year.



The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $69.76 Mln. vs. $74.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q1): $564.92 Mln vs. $550.61 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 - $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $571 - $576 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 - $2.53 Full year revenue guidance: $2.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX