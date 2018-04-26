

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co (RTN) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $634 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $503 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $6.27 billion from $6.00 billion last year.



Raytheon Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $634 Mln. vs. $503 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.20 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q1): $6.27 Bln vs. $6.00 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 - $9.90 Full year revenue guidance: 26.5 - 27.0 Bln



