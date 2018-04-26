

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $729 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $5.62 billion from $5.13 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance:



