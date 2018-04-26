

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) announced, for 2018, net earnings are now expected to be within a range of $4.30 to $4.40, with the increase in guidance primarily due to a larger benefit from foreign exchange rates. The company has reaffirmed its 2018 full year organic growth guidance. Full year net sales are expected to be $10.77 billion - $10.94 billion, implying organic sales growth of 5.0% to 7.0%.



The company expects second quarter 2018 organic net sales growth of 7.0% to 9.0%, compared with second quarter 2017 net sales of $2.39 billion. The acquisition of Sevcon will increase sales by approximately $15 million. Net earnings are expected to be within a range of $1.09 to $1.11 per diluted share.



For the first-quarter, excluding the non-comparable item, net earnings were $1.10 per diluted share. On a comparable basis, excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the acquisition of Sevcon, net sales were up 6.6% compared with first quarter 2017.



