

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $454.4 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $592.2 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $473.2 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $4.0 billion from $3.9 billion last year.



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $473.2 Mln. vs. $474.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q1): $4.0 Bln vs. $3.9 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 to $3.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX