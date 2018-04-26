WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.
The company's earnings came in at $35.9 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $7.8 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.2 million or $1.10 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.6% to $181.0 million from $132.5 million last year.
LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $16.2 Mln. vs. $11.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $181.0 Mln vs. $132.5 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $193 - $200 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $770 - $790 Mln
