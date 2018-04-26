

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) announced Thursday earnings and sales growth outlook for the full-year 2018.



For fiscal 2018, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.60 to $7.80 per share on projected sales growth of 1.5 to 3.5 percent from last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $7.80 per share on sales growth of 1.8 percent to $7.96 billion for the year.



In the quarter, the company paid $48.6 million in dividends and declared a first quarter dividend of $0.24 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX