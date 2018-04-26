

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.47 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 billion or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $5.19 billion from $4.93 billion last year.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.55 Bln. vs. $1.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q1): $5.19 Bln vs. $4.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX