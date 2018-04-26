As from May 4, 2018, unit rights (UR) issued by Kancera AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until May 18, 2018.



Instrument: Unit Rights (UR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: KAN UR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011178185 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154491 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from May 4, 2018, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Kancera AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid Subscription Unit (BTU) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: KAN BTU ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011178193 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154492 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



