

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $690 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $569 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $707 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $4.0 billion from $3.5 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $707 Mln. vs. $563 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.38 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.3 -Revenue (Q1): $4.0 Bln vs. $3.5 Bln last year.



