

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.03 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $2.61 billion, or $1.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $36.10 billion from $37.27 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.04 Bln. vs. $2.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $36.10 Bln vs. $37.27 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX