

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) reported that its first-quarter of 2018 net income increased 15 percent to $1.35 billion from $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year. Quarterly earnings per share rose 17% to $1.55, led by double-digit operating profit growth in both International and Supply Chain and Freight segments. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Top-line growth in our business was strong across all business segments, reflecting the power of UPS's global solutions and continued favorable economic conditions,' said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney. 'When combined with our transformation initiatives, these favorable trends position UPS for strong returns going forward.'



Total revenue increased about 10% to $17.1 billion from last year's $15.5 billion, on strong demand for UPS solutions.' Wall Street expected revenues of $16.48 billion.



UPS still expects 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $7.03 to $7.37. Analysts expect annual earnings of $7.24 per share.



The company projects free cash flow of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion in 2018. Capital expenditures in 2018 are planned between $6.5 billion to $7.0 billion.



