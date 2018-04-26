

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $389 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $388 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $2.68 billion from $2.48 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $388 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q1): $2.68 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.69 to $0.71 Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 to $2.93



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX