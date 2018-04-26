

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $241 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $241 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.95 billion from $1.83 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $241 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.34



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX