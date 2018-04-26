

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.35 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $17.11 billion from $15.51 billion last year.



United Parcel Service earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.35 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $17.11 Bln vs. $15.51 Bln last year.



