

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total SA (TTA.L) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.65 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $2.78 billion, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Total SA reported adjusted earnings of $2.88 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $49.61 billion from $41.18 billion last year.



Total SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.88 Bln. vs. $2.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $49.61 Bln vs. $41.18 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX