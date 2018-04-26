

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $152.96 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $140.81 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $170.13 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $2.72 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $170.13 Mln. vs. $310.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q1): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 to $2.30



