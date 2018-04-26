

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $350.20 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $125.04 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $297.99 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.97 billion from $1.88 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $297.99 Mln. vs. $279.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q1): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.33 - $5.43



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX