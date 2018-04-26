

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's central bank decided to leave its negative interest rate unchanged and assessed that the rate will begin to be raised towards the end of the year, which was somewhat later than previous forecast.



The Executive Board of Riksbank decided to hold the repo rate at ?0.50 percent, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.



The forecast for the repo rate was revised down somewhat and indicated that the rate will start to be raised at a slow pace towards the end of the year.



Underlying inflation has been somewhat lower than expected recently, raising questions regarding the strength of the development in inflation, the bank noted.



The central bank observed that the low interest rates contribute to increasing the risks linked to high and rising household indebtedness. The bank said for sustainable development, measures with housing policy, taxation policy are required.



Riksbank forecast 1.8 percent inflation this year instead of 1.7 percent projected earlier. At the same time, the forecast for 2019 was maintained at 2.6 percent.



The economy is expected to grow 2.6 percent in 2018 versus the prior forecast of 2.8 percent. Meanwhile, the bank upgraded the outlook for next year to 2 percent from 1.8 percent.



