

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects non-GAAP EPS in a range of $6.75 to $6.90, revised from prior guidance range of $6.60 to $6.80. Total revenues are projected to be in the range of $3.925 to $3.985 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $3.850 to $3.950 billion.



Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.68 per share, a 22 percent increase versus the prior year. Total revenues in the first quarter were $930.9 million, a 7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2017.



Alexion also announced positive topline results of a Phase 3 study of ALXN1210, the company's investigational long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, which show that patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria can be effectively and safely switched from treatment with Soliris (eculizumab) every two weeks to treatment with ALXN1210 every eight weeks. The study demonstrated non-inferiority of ALXN1210 to Soliris in patients with PNH who had been stable on Soliris based on the primary endpoint of change in lactate dehydrogenase levels, a direct marker of complement-mediated hemolysis in PNH. The study also demonstrated non-inferiority on all four key secondary endpoints. ALXN1210 was generally well tolerated with a safety profile that is consistent with that seen for Soliris. The company said detailed results from the Phase 3 study will be presented at a future medical congress.



