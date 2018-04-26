

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.89 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $1.40 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 billion or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $6.11 billion from $6.08 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.80 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $6.11 Bln vs. $6.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.03



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX