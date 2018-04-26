

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $9.48 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $5.39 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $260.48 million from $226.83 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $9.48 Mln. vs. $5.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $260.48 Mln vs. $226.83 Mln last year.



