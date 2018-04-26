

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $186 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $357 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $10.40 billion from $9.82 billion last year.



American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $357 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $10.40 Bln vs. $9.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $6.00



