

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $45.44 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $5.10 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $816.19 million from $776.22 million last year.



Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $45.44 Mln. vs. $5.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $816.19 Mln vs. $776.22 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.62 Full year revenue guidance: $3235.7 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX