Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26.04.2018 | 13:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision's Annual General Meeting (AGM) adopts all resolutions

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 26 April 2018. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) announced today that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) has approved all resolutions on the agenda of the AGM. The adopted resolutions are listed below:
· Adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2017 as drawn up by the Management Board and signed by the Managing Directors and the Supervisory Directors on 27 February 2018
· Adoption of the 2017 Dividend distribution proposal
· Discharge of Managing Directors for their management during the financial year 2017
· Discharge of Supervisory Directors for their supervision of management during the financial year 2017
· Re-appointment of Mr. K. van der Graaf as Supervisory Director and Chairman of the Supervisory Board
· Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2019
· Authorization of Supervisory Board to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares
· Authorization of Supervisory Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights
· Authorization of Management Board to re-purchase shares.

