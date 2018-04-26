ForFarmers N.V.: Resolutions Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.

Lochem, 26 April 2018

Resolutions Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.

During the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V. (hereafter: the 'General Meeting' and 'ForFarmers' respectively), which was held today in Laren (Gelderland, the Netherlands), the shareholders adopted the ForFarmers annual accounts over the 2017 financial year and approved the appropriation of profits for the same financial year.



Dividend has been fixed at €0.30 per ordinary share and will be paid entirely in cash to the shareholders of ForFarmers, after deducting 15% dividend tax. The ex-dividend date is 30 April 2018. Payment will take place on 9 May 2018.



Other resolutions

All members of the Executive Board have been discharged from performing their duties during the financial year 2017.

All members of the Supervisory Board have been discharged from performing their duties during the financial year 2017.

KPMG Accountants N.V. has been appointed as auditor of ForFarmers for auditing the 2018 financial statements and board report.

Mr Y.M Knoop (CEO) has been reappointed as member of the Executive Board.

R.H.A. Gerritzen has been appointed as member of the Supervisory Board following the stepping down of Mr J.W. Eggink according to schedule.

Mrs J.W. Addink-Berendsen and Mr V.A.M. Hulshof have been reappointed as members of the Supervisory Board.

The Executive Board has been designated as the competent body, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue ordinary shares and grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares with a limitation up to 10% of the issued ordinary shares, increased up to 20% in the event of mergers, acquisitions or strategic partnerships, for the duration of 18 months.

The Executive Board has been designated as the competent body, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive right of shareholders for the duration of 18 months.

The Executive Board has been authorised, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, to have ForFarmers acquire (other than without consideration) shares in its own share capital (irrespective of the type) up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital of ForFarmers (determined at the time of the General Meeting). ForFarmers has the intention to purchase shares in ForFarmers' own capital for the implementation of the employee participation plans in 2018 (cf.: the employee participation plan 2017 involved 358,465 shares). Insofar as use is made in 2018 of shares purchased based on the authorisation granted in 2017 for the implementation of the employee participation plans, the purchase programme will fill this up to the original amount of purchased shares. The start of the purchase programme will be announced by means of a separate press release. Subsequently, the progress of the purchase programme will be disclosed weekly by means of a press release.



Share purchase programme for employee participation plans

Following the General Meeting, the Executive Board, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, decided to start, as of 2 May 2018, with the purchase programme of own shares for the implementation of employee participation plans in 2018.

Presentation Annual General meeting of Shareholders (https://www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en/investors/financial-documents-and-presentations/presentation-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-26th-of-april-2018.aspx)



This press release contains information which qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations and Communications

T: 0031 573 288 194 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61

E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu (mailto:caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu)

ForFarmers Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers', Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. ForFarmers gives its very best "For the Future of Farming": for the continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.

With sales of approximately 9.6 million tons of feed annually, ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has approximately 2,300 employees and production facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom. In 2017, revenues amounted to over €2.2 billion.

ForFarmers N.V., Postbus 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99

info@forfarmers.eu (mailto:info@forfarmers.eu), www.forfarmersgroup.eu (http://www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en).



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as "intends to", "expects", "takes into account", "is aimed at", 'plans to", "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.

