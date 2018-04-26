Net Insight AB: Net Insight wins order for multi-sport event in Asia

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that a national telecommunications company in Southeast Asia has selected its well-proven Nimbra platform for the new IP media network to support a multi-sport event.

Net Insight will deliver its redundant true WAN, high-quality media transport solution Nimbra for production and contribution of live sports content from the sports venues to the International Broadcast Centre (IBC).

"We look forward to working with our new customer in this rapidly growing region," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "With our high-quality Nimbra platform and experienced event support staff, the customer will bring superior live sports content to TV viewers all over the world."

The order includes products as well as services and the delivery and implementation will take place during the second and third quarter. The order was won together with PT Transtel Universal, Net Insight's partner in the region.

