

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $598.8 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $399.8 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $633..5 million or $1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $1.11 billion from $0.93 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $633..5 Mln. vs. $415.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.86 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q1): $1.11 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.



