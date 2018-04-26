

Alliance Trust PLC



Annual General Meeting



Alliance Trust PLC announces the results of voting on the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Dundee. A summary of the votes cast in respect of the resolutions is set out below. Each of the resolutions was passed with the required majority.



+--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ | |Resolution |Votes for |% |Votes |% |Percentage |Votes | | | | | |against | |of |withheld | | | | | | | |issued share| | | | | | | | |capital | | | | | | | | |voted | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |1 |Report &|87,718,259|99.45| 488,304 |0.55| 25.91 | 225,593 | | |Accounts | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |2 |Directors' |84,318,041|97.16| 2,464,482 |2.84| 25.49 | 1,590,561 | | |remuneration | | | | | | | | |report | | | | | | | | |(excluding | | | | | | | | |remuneration | | | | | | | | |policy) | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |3 |Re-election of|82,588,788|95.63| 3,775,647 |4.37| 25.37 | 2,061,040 | | |Lord Smith of| | | | | | | | |Kelvin | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |4 |Re-election of|86,608,585|98.59| 1,238,707 |1.41| 25.80 | 578,302 | | | Mr Anthony| | | | | | | | |Brooke | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |5 |Re-election of|86,778,553|98.79| 1,062,316 |1.21| 25.80 | 600,392 | | | Mrs Clare| | | | | | | | |Dobie | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |6 |Re-election of|86,925,064|98.99| 890,680 |1.01| 25.79 | 622,319 | | | Mr Christopher| | | | | | | | |Samuel | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |7 |Re-election of|82,198,633|93.57| 5,650,018 |6.43| 25.80 | 583,332 | | | Mr Karl| | | | | | | | |Sternberg | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |8 |Re-election of|83,966,632|95.54| 3,917,028 |4.46| 25.81 | 554,484 | | |Gregor Stewart | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |9 |Re-appointment |86,251,310|98.17| 1,608,631 |1.83| 25.81 | 534,842 | | |of Deloitte LLP| | | | | | | | |as Auditor | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |10|Remuneration of|87,386,202|99.37| 553,589 |0.63| 25.83 | 513,602 | | |the Auditor | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |11|Authority to|86,349,659|98.01| 1,757,607 |1.99| 25.88 | 347,967 | | |purchase | | | | | | | | |Company shares | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |12|Authority to|84,969,082|96.91| 2,708,777 |3.09| 25.75 | 769,833 | | |disapply pre-| | | | | | | | |emption rights | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+ |13|Authority to|83,919,004|95.37| 4,071,872 |4.63| 25.85 | 420,961 | | |hold meetings| | | | | | | | |at 14 days| | | | | | | | |notice | | | | | | | +--+---------------+----------+-----+------------+----+------------+-----------+



NOTES



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of resolutions 11,12 and 13, which were special resolutions, passed by the Company at its Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



