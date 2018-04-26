

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $365.99 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $238.67 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Parker Hannifin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $380.13 million or $2.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $3.75 billion from $3.12 billion last year.



Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $380.13 Mln. vs. $287.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.80 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q3): $3.75 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.95 - $10.15



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX