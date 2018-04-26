

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SCANA Corp. (SCG) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $169 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $171 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.18 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



SCANA Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $169 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q1): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX