PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 26

Elementis plc - Result of 2018 AGM

The Company's AGM was held today (26 April 2018) at the offices of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP in London and all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

For information, the following table shows the poll results for the Meeting. The total number of shares in issue (ISC) as at 24 April 2018 was 463,979,926. (Total voting rights: 463,979,926). The percentage figure shown in each column is the percentage of the total number of votes validly cast (under law) for each resolution (i.e. excludes votes withheld).

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes Against%Votes
Total		% of ISC votedVotes
Withheld
1. Receive annual report and accounts 2017379,621,480100.001,4220.00379,622,90281.82%1,996,891
2. Final dividend381,613,166100.003,4250.00381,616,59182.25%3,202
3. Directors' remuneration policy378,249,96699.352,477,1050.65380,727,07182.06%892,722
4. Directors' remuneration report 2017 (excluding Remuneration policy)376,548,17798.944,037,1971.06380,585,37482.03%1,034,419
5. To re-elect Andrew Duff377,776,67599.003,801,8271.00381,578,50282.24%41,291
6. To re-elect Paul Waterman380,490,71799.711,103,7850.29381,594,50282.24%25,291
7. To re-elect Ralph Hewins380,461,64299.70 1,132,8600.30381,594,50282.24%25,291
8. To re-elect Sandra Boss379,147,86499.362,428,0000.64381,575,86482.24%43,929
9. To re-elect Dorothee Deuring379,057,84899.342,518,0160.66381,575,86482.24%43,929
10. To re-elect Steve Good377,942,36099.053,631,8090.95381,574,16982.24%45,624
11. To re-elect Anne Hyland378,856,88999.312,616,5540.69381,473,44382.22%146,350
12. To re-elect Nick Salmon379,142,08799.362,437,5770.64381,579,66482.24%40,129
13. Re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors377,991,66499.063,580,4590.94381,572,12382.24%47,670
14. Auditors' remuneration379,323,51599.402,290,8410.60381,614,35682.25%5,437
15. Authority to allot shares340,934,76989.3540,657,69010.65381,592,45982.24%27,334
16. Authorise political donations376,773,03898.764,737,4601.24381,510,49882.23%109,295
17. Hold general meetings at 14 clear days' notice*334,759,78487.7246,842,40112.28381,602,18582.25%17,608
18. Disapply pre-emption rights*375,637,34599.75933,0260.25376,570,37181.16%5,049,422
19. Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisition or capital investment*370,347,91098.346,233,7831.66376,581,69381.16%5,038,100
20. Authority to purchase own shares*379,177,72599.452,107,9260.55381,285,65182.18%334,142
21. LTIP 2018378,308,26199.362,432,3020.64380,740,56382.06%879,230
22. UK SAYE Scheme 2018379,677,55899.711,100,7850.29380,778,34382.07%841,450

* Resolutions 17 to 20 were passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6, copies of the resolutions, designated as being special business, passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

These voting results will also be available on the Company's website at www.elementisplc.com/investors/agm-information later this afternoon.

Laura Higgins

Company Secretary

0207 067 2999


© 2018 PR Newswire