ELEMENTIS PLC - Result of AGM

Elementis plc - Result of 2018 AGM

The Company's AGM was held today (26 April 2018) at the offices of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP in London and all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

For information, the following table shows the poll results for the Meeting. The total number of shares in issue (ISC) as at 24 April 2018 was 463,979,926. (Total voting rights: 463,979,926). The percentage figure shown in each column is the percentage of the total number of votes validly cast (under law) for each resolution (i.e. excludes votes withheld).

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Votes

Total % of ISC voted Votes

Withheld 1. Receive annual report and accounts 2017 379,621,480 100.00 1,422 0.00 379,622,902 81.82% 1,996,891 2. Final dividend 381,613,166 100.00 3,425 0.00 381,616,591 82.25% 3,202 3. Directors' remuneration policy 378,249,966 99.35 2,477,105 0.65 380,727,071 82.06% 892,722 4. Directors' remuneration report 2017 (excluding Remuneration policy) 376,548,177 98.94 4,037,197 1.06 380,585,374 82.03% 1,034,419 5. To re-elect Andrew Duff 377,776,675 99.00 3,801,827 1.00 381,578,502 82.24% 41,291 6. To re-elect Paul Waterman 380,490,717 99.71 1,103,785 0.29 381,594,502 82.24% 25,291 7. To re-elect Ralph Hewins 380,461,642 99.70 1,132,860 0.30 381,594,502 82.24% 25,291 8. To re-elect Sandra Boss 379,147,864 99.36 2,428,000 0.64 381,575,864 82.24% 43,929 9. To re-elect Dorothee Deuring 379,057,848 99.34 2,518,016 0.66 381,575,864 82.24% 43,929 10. To re-elect Steve Good 377,942,360 99.05 3,631,809 0.95 381,574,169 82.24% 45,624 11. To re-elect Anne Hyland 378,856,889 99.31 2,616,554 0.69 381,473,443 82.22% 146,350 12. To re-elect Nick Salmon 379,142,087 99.36 2,437,577 0.64 381,579,664 82.24% 40,129 13. Re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors 377,991,664 99.06 3,580,459 0.94 381,572,123 82.24% 47,670 14. Auditors' remuneration 379,323,515 99.40 2,290,841 0.60 381,614,356 82.25% 5,437 15. Authority to allot shares 340,934,769 89.35 40,657,690 10.65 381,592,459 82.24% 27,334 16. Authorise political donations 376,773,038 98.76 4,737,460 1.24 381,510,498 82.23% 109,295 17. Hold general meetings at 14 clear days' notice* 334,759,784 87.72 46,842,401 12.28 381,602,185 82.25% 17,608 18. Disapply pre-emption rights* 375,637,345 99.75 933,026 0.25 376,570,371 81.16% 5,049,422 19. Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisition or capital investment* 370,347,910 98.34 6,233,783 1.66 376,581,693 81.16% 5,038,100 20. Authority to purchase own shares* 379,177,725 99.45 2,107,926 0.55 381,285,651 82.18% 334,142 21. LTIP 2018 378,308,261 99.36 2,432,302 0.64 380,740,563 82.06% 879,230 22. UK SAYE Scheme 2018 379,677,558 99.71 1,100,785 0.29 380,778,343 82.07% 841,450

* Resolutions 17 to 20 were passed as special resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6, copies of the resolutions, designated as being special business, passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

These voting results will also be available on the Company's website at www.elementisplc.com/investors/agm-information later this afternoon.

Laura Higgins

Company Secretary

0207 067 2999