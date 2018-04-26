

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (CCE) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled Euro124 million, or Euro0.25 per share. This compares with Euro147 million, or Euro0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Revenue came in at Euro2.38 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Coca-Cola European Partners Plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): Euro124 Mln. vs. Euro147 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro0.25 vs. Euro0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro2.38 Bln vs. Euro2.38 Bln last year.



