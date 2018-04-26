

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British retailers expect retail sales volume to recover next month, data from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.



The retail sales balance came in at -2 percent in April compared to a healthier expectations of +16 percent.



Nonetheless, a balance of 25 percent expects sales volume to expand in May.



'It's no secret that UK high streets have endured tough trading conditions in recent months, with some big names closing or cutting back,' Anna Leach, CBI head of economic intelligence, said.



'While conditions have improved for households recently - with real wage growth inching into positive territory - we expect further gains in living standards to remain modest. So the pressure looks set to stay on retailers for the time being,' she added.



