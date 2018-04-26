Body and Mind Inc. ("BAM") Automates Production Line

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (US OTC: BMMJ), (the "Company" or "BAM" ) is pleased to announce the Company has recently purchased high capacity weighing equipment which will be delivered and installed in approximately 90 days, which coincides with the expected completion date of the Company's current facility expansion.

BAM President Robert Hasman commented, "With increasing production, we must find more ways to automate our production line which is time consuming and labor intensive. The increased speed will help package products more quickly and efficiently, which is essential to reducing costs and maintaining excellent customer service. The multi head weight machine will accurately weigh and dispense flower products, including dispensing up to 20 packages per minute, a major increase over the manual process currently in place. We anticipate a relatively quick payback on this machinery and will look to add additional efficiency producing equipment in the coming months."

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including the inability of the Company to obtain shareholder and exchange approval, or to raise additional equity as well as the various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile onhttp://www.sedar.com.Body and Mind Inc. undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the Canadian Securities Exchange.

We seek safe harbour.

For further information regarding Body and Mind Inc. please contact:

Darren Tindale

+1-604-376-3567

stonerockltd@gmail.com