

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ) announced, for 2018, adjusted EPS from continuing operations to stockholders is now projected to be in a range of $2.20 to $2.30, revised from prior outlook range of $2.30 to $2.40. Organic revenue growth for parts & services are expected to be 4.0% to 5.5%, compared to prior outlook of 4.0% to 6.0%.



On an adjusted basis, first-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to stockholders was $0.55, an increase of 12% as compared to the $0.49 for the same period of 2017. LKQ reported revenue of $2.72 billion, an increase of 16.1% compared to $2.34 billion in the first quarter of 2017. For the first quarter, parts and services organic revenue growth was 3.7%.



