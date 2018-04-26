Crown Bioscience Inc.: CrownBio Launches New Humanized Target Model for Immunotherapy

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, enhances its existing portfolio of humanized drug target models (HuGEMM) by launching a new transgenic CD3E model to advance development of immuno-oncology (I/O) drugs.

Novel therapeutic T-cell redirecting antibodies, including bispecific T cell engagers, show great promise in effectively treating cancer. However, development of these drugs is hampered by a lack of in vivo models that can accurately recapitulate human specific responses. CrownBio addresses this need with their new CD3E transgenic model that was validated in collaboration with and developed by NBRI of Nanjing University.

The CD3E model expresses the human form of CD3E and is phenotypically normal with levels of T, B, and NK cells comparable to control. These features make it an ideal model for determining the efficacy of CD3 targeted T cell redirecting therapies through direct assessment of T cell activation, antigen recognition and related intracellular signal transduction pathways.

"Data generated from our new CD3E models demonstrate their unique ability to guide development of bispecific T cell engagers and other T cell redirecting therapies," said Dr. Davy Ouyang, Director of Translational Oncology at CrownBio. "We are very excited about the potential these innovative models have to uncover new insights in the discovery and development of cutting-edge I/O agents."

Learn more about CrownBio's new CD3E model by visiting https://www.crownbio.com/immuno-oncology/hugemm/cd3e-mouse-model (https://www.crownbio.com/immuno-oncology/hugemm/cd3e-mouse-model)

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

CrownBio (http://www.crownbio.com/)is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, CrownBio enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

About NBRI of Nanjing University

NBRI is a leading company in China to provide high-quality human disease related animal models for biomedical community as well as pharmaceutical companies. With more than 10 years' practice, NBRI has the vision and is striving to become world-class one-stop service center for generating, phenotyping and distributing the customized genetically engineering murine models for partners all across the world.

Media Enquiries:

Jody Barbeau

Crown Bioscience Inc.

marketing@crownbio.com (mailto:marketing@crownbio.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Crown Bioscience Inc. via Globenewswire

