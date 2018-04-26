

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $11.47 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $37.95 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $119.15 million from $104.43 million last year.



Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $11.47 Mln. vs. $37.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q1): $119.15 Mln vs. $104.43 Mln last year.



