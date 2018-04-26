

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced, for 2018, the company now expects sales growth of approximately 7 to 8 percent on a reported basis, approximately 5 percent on a constant currency basis and 4 to 5 percent on an operational basis. Baxter expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $2.85 to $2.93 per diluted share for the full year.



For the second quarter, the company expects sales growth of approximately 9 percent on a reported basis, approximately 5 percent on a constant currency basis and 3 to 4 percent on an operational basis. The company expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $0.69 to $0.71 per diluted share.



First-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.70, up 21 percent from last year. Revenue was $2.7 billion, up 8 percent on a reported basis and 3 percent on an operational basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX