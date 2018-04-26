(WebFG News) - London stocks had shaken off small early losses to trade a little higher by midday on Thursday as Barclays turned up, with traders preparing for the latest policy announcement from the European Central Bank and ensuing press conference. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,393.87, while the pound was flat versus the euro at 1.1458 and up 0.2% against the greenback at 1.3955. Figures released earlier showed that UK households spent less on credit cards and mortgages for property purchases ...

