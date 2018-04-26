(WebFG News) - AIM-quoted innovative therapeutics developer Mereo BioPharma has withdrawn its global offering and postponed the proposed listing of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market. Mereo stated that current market conditions were "not conducive" for an offering on terms that would be in its shareholders best interests, leading it to halt the listing of its American Depositary Shares. The AIM-quoted multi-asset biopharmaceutical company told investors on Thursday that it remained "well ...

