(WebFG News) - Clean technology firm Verditek announced on Thursday that Lord Willetts has been appointed as non-executive chairman with immediate effect. Lord Willetts served as Member of Parliament for Havant for 23 years, which included a stint as minister for universities and science between 2010 and 2014, and is now a member of the House of Lords Lord Willetts said: "As a strong supporter of clean technologies, I look forward to guiding this forward-thinking business in its mission to ...

