(WebFG News) - N Brown, the plus-size clothing specialist, reported a solid increase in sales and underlying profits in the face of a gloomy UK retail market, though the bottom line was hit by customer redress for historic problems with its credit arm. For the 52 weeks to 3 March, total sales of £922.2m swelled 3.9% as product sales grew 4.1% to £652m, though on a 53-week basis was only up 2.6%. Product sales climbed 7.5% in the first half but slowed to 0.9% in the second. N Brown's 'power ...

