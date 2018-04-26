(WebFG News) - Computer vision technologies firm Seeing Machines announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a contract with a German automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Seeing Machines' FOVIO driver monitoring technology will be incorporated into new car models planned for mass production in 2021 by the unnamed firm, after the AIM-traded company was selected in conjunction with three major Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Based on initial included models and lifetime volume ...

