Talend Data Fabric Now Certified on MapR Converged Data Platform Version 6.0

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (https://www.talend.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=businesswire&utm_campaign=homepage&utm_content=beachbody&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=businesswire&utm_campaign=maprcertification) (NASDAQ: TLND (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/tlnd)), a global leader in cloud (https://www.talend.com/products/integration-cloud/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=businesswire&utm_campaign=maprcertification) and big data (http://www.talend.com/products/big-data?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=businesswire&utm_campaign=maprcertification) integration solutions, announced that the latest version of Talend Data Fabric (https://www.talend.com/products/data-fabric/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=businesswire&utm_campaign=maprcertification) is now certified for version 6.0 of the MapR Converged Data Platform (https://mapr.com/products/mapr-converged-data-platform/), including MapR-DB and MapR-FS.

The MapR Converged Data Platform (https://www.mapr.com/products/mapr-converged-data-platform) is the industry's only enterprise-grade software solution that unifies big data and open source technologies with fast, native access to global event streaming, real-time database capabilities, and web-scale storage. Together, Talend and MapR provide a unified, open source-based data storage and management platform for an array of different applications, enabling organizations to harness big data in valuable ways to drive innovation and further their digital transformations.

"Talend's powerful data integration, quality, governance, and management capabilities paired with MapR's scalable platform for managing massive quantities of structured and unstructured data, make an unbeatable solution for quickly and affordably launching high-performance big data projects," said Tom Scurlock, Worldwide Alliances and Channels Director for MapR. "Having Talend certified to run on our platform is significant for organizations looking to generate business insight through real-time big data analytics."

The latest version of Talend Data Fabric includes new MapR features such as the Open JSON Application Interface (OJAI). OJAI allows writing of JSON unstructured and semi-structured data into MapR-DB for fast search and processing. The combination of Talend Data Fabric with MapR OJAI enables powerful new business use cases such as:

Healthcare provider claims processing: With Talend and MapR OJAI, healthcare providers can ingest, store, and rapidly search thousands of customer call center transcripts and associated metadata to help verify claims.

With Talend and MapR OJAI, healthcare providers can ingest, store, and rapidly search thousands of customer call center transcripts and associated metadata to help verify claims. Ad placement or retail floor optimization: Retailers can run analytics on notes from surveillance cameras and other digital video to optimize ad and retail floor display placements.

Retailers can run analytics on notes from surveillance cameras and other digital video to optimize ad and retail floor display placements. Compliance in heavily regulated industries: Financial institutions can ingest, store, and run real-time analytics on all digital communications, including email, social, and call center transcripts, to detect any behavior that may affect compliance.

Financial institutions can ingest, store, and run real-time analytics on all digital communications, including email, social, and call center transcripts, to detect any behavior that may affect compliance. Data Privacy and GDPR: Talend and MapR jointly deliver a full set of high-end capabilities to capture, discover, standardize, reconcile, certify, protect, locate and publish personal data.

"With increasing regulation, more and more financial and other regulated institutions are required to record, capture, audit and maintain every single customer interaction," said Jean-Michel Franco, senior director, data governance product marketing, Talend. "MapR provides a highly secured environment that can host any data, on any cloud, where we accelerate compliance while delivering more data and insights to the business, faster"

Talend will continue to support MapR's strong security mechanisms such as Kerberos and MapR Tickets. MapR's exceptionally fine-grained, role-based permissions work with data at rest and in transit, such as streaming data.

"With Talend Data Fabric and MapR, organizations can provide data scientists with limited direct data access without engaging in the inherently risky practice of making copies," said Rolf Heimes, senior director, Global Partner Alliances, Talend. "Talend's support for MapR's powerful security and role-based permissions will be particularly valuable for organizations seeking to be GDPR compliant."

Like this story? Tweet this: .@Talend data fabric is now certified for version 6.0 of the @MapR Converged Data Platform for more use cases around GDPR, DataPrivacy and more http://bit.ly/1NFMQ5l (http://bit.ly/1NFMQ5l)

Fabrice Laurre Talend +33 1 80 42 01 02 flarrue@talend.com