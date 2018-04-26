Omni Commerce Corp.: Omni Appoints Anthony Srdanovic to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / Omni Commerce Corp. ("Omni", or the "Company") (TSX-V: OMNI, FRA: 0MZA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Srdanovic to its board of directors to manage and oversee the review of business opportunities.

Mr. Srdanovic has more than 15 years' experience in corporate finance, raising capital, creating market awareness and corporate communications. He has served as a Manager of Investor Relations for several TSXV, TSX and AMEX companies and prior to those roles was an Investment Advisor at Canaccord Capital. He earned B.A. from Simon Fraser University.

Just prior to joining Omni, Anthony was a consultant with Phivida Holdings Inc. a newly listed cannabidiol infused beverage company that trades on the CSE under the ticker VIDA and recently closed a bought deal financing for $8 million.

"We're excited to welcome Anthony to the board of Omni to oversee the review of business opportunities. His successful experience in public company corporate finance combined with his most recent successful work with Phivida will serve the Company well as it ramps up its review of quality business opportunities," commented Keir Reynolds, Chairman and CEO.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keir Reynolds

Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE: Omni Commerce Corp.