Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of enterprise class, cloud-based, digital asset management (DAM) software, today announced that the Company's CTO, Jean Lozano, will present MediaValet's Blockchain initiative at the Henry Stewart DAM Conference in New York City on May 4, 2018, at 11:20 AM.





Jean Lozano, MediaValet CTO to present Blockchain initiative



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3817/34258_a1524703249510_43.jpg

As the world's largest conference dedicated to digital asset management, DAM New York showcases leading DAM providers and gathers over 100 speakers to cover the latest industry developments and innovations. Creative operations and marketing leaders from innovative brands, such as Accenture, Getty Images and Coca Cola, will be attending to discuss the future of managing digital media.

In his session, "Blockchain and the Future of DAM", Jean will discuss the intricacies of Blockchain 2.0 and the "Internet of Value", compare enterprise Blockchain Networks, explore how Blockchain technology can transform the DAM industry, and present MediaValet's innovative solution to the interoperability challenges inherent in DAM today.

"At MediaValet, we're constantly evaluating emerging technologies that have the potential to massively transform the digital asset management industry," stated Jean Lozano, CTO of MediaValet. "We believe Blockchain is one of these technologies and that it will have a major impact on how asset usage rights and ownership are tracked and managed in the future. We're committed to spearheading this transformation and continuing to push the boundaries of DAM."

About MediaValet, Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available in 50 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in- class 3rd party applications.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Office (604) 688-2321

David MacLaren, CEO | david.maclaren@mediavalet.com

Rob Chase, Executive Chairman and CFO | rob.chase@mediavalet.com |

Press Relations (416) 644-5081

Babak Pedram | babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."