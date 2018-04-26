

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $652 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $536 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $3.74 billion from $3.47 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $652 Mln. vs. $536 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.90 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q1): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 to $7.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX